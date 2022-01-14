Manchester City v Chelsea: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs an always difficult Chelsea.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 15 January 2022 Kickoff at 12:30 (GMT-UK) 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West.

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

City come into this one on the heels of a seven-match winning run in all competitions, while a great set of victories in the Premier League stretches back to early November.

That great results has launched Guardiola’s men to the top of the Premier League, and come into this one with second-placed Chelsea holding a ten-point advantage.

However, with the Blues they are currently swooning on a ten-match unbeaten run.

Chelsea’s last match saw them overcome National League side Chesterfield 5-1 in the FA Cup third round. Guardiola vs Tuchel is sure to entertain.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Zinchenko, Foden, and Stones are questionable as many others. Mahrez will be out as he is at AFCON.

For Chelsea, Christensen, Chilwell, Mendy, James and Chalobah are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea