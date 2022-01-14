Manchester City Clean Up PL Monthly Awards

Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for the second successive month. A well deserved prize.

After claiming the award in November, the City boss has been recognized once more after a just spectacular December.

City enjoyed a picture perfect 100 percent Premier League record last month, winning all seven of the domestic matches to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

This latest recognition means Guardiola has now won the Manager of the Month award 11 times in total during his City tenure, placing him third on the overall standings.

MANAGER OF THE MONTH @PepTeam has been named @premierleague Manager of the Month for the second successive month! #ManCity pic.twitter.com/HgopRwcsfI — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 14, 2022

Raheem Sterling has been voted the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

He scored five goals and provided one assist during a month where City won all seven Premier League games.

Raheem had to fend off the challenge of team-mate Joao Cancelo, who was also nominated.

A well deserved award. City sweeped the awards and are having a great time ahead of a huge clash vs Chelsea.

We move.