Manchester City v Chelsea – The Opposition

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as the seek a further three points that will strengthen their grip on the title race.

The blues are 10 points clear of there West London opponents, a gap that will stretch to 13 if City are successful in the lunchtime kick-off. City dominated the match at Stamford Bridge when these two met in September and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a deserved second half goal by Gabriel Jesus.

Form

Following that win, Chelsea won six out oof their next eight Premier League matches, but a surprise loss at West Ham (3-2), and 1-1 draws at home to Everton and Brighton, together with a goalless stalemate at Wolves, saw the blues lose their status as Premier League leaders to City.

Their only Premier League match this year ended 2-2 at home to Liverpool, when they had to come from 2-0 down to steal a point.

The stats show that Chelsea are currently better on the road than they are at home. From 11 matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have won and drawn 5, which isn’t standard title-winning form, while losing just once. But, away from home, Chelsea have won 7 and drawn 2, with their only await defeat coming at the Hammers in December.

Danger Men

One time City target Jorginho is Chelsea’s top scorer with 9 goals. However, the Italian has only attempted 13 shots from his 26 games played, has a goal conversion rate of 69% and a shot accuracy of 85%, the highest in the Chelsea team.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 8 goals in 21 matches since his return to Stamford Bridge, and Mason Mount has 7 from 27 matches. The London blues have had 17 different goalscorers so far this season, but by keeping Jorginho quiet, it increases City’s chances of success.

Assists this season have fallen to Mason Mount and Reece James, who have 6 apiece. Mount has created the most chances (40), but James has a higher pass accuracy (89%) and higher number of completed passes (971).

Who’s the Boss?

Thomas Tuchel is the man in charge at Stamford Bridge and has been in place for a year. After a good start, in which his side got the better of City three times last season, Tuchel is facing a severe test of his credentials. Defeat by City was his side’s first loss of the season, and they go into the match 10 points behind the blues, having led the table in the first half of the season.

Tuchel has managed 64 games for Chelsea, winning 38 and losing just 8, giving him a win ratio of 61%.

Last Time Out

The blues won at Stamford Bridge in September when Gabriel Jesus scored early in the second half. In the corresponding fixture last season, Chelsea put City’s title celebrations on hold by coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.