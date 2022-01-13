Joao Felix >> Manchester City, Here We Go Again?

Atletico Madrid star, Joao Felix and Manchester City have been linked again. In another edition of this saga it seems he is the new Isco in being linked to City a handful of times a year. However, according to O Jogo, this time Atelti could be motivated to sell.

That paired with Felix’s awkward fit under Simeone and we could be in business. The deal mentioned was for around 70 million euros which is not bad in a vacuum considering his eye watering sum when he moved from when he landed in the Spanish capital.

Felix is without a doubt is a potential budding super star and paired with Pep and playing in that false nine role he could excel beyond belief.

That could complicate an Erling Haaland deal, but to be frank i would be extremely happy with either.

Pep will no doubt study both and make his best choice, but the money being nearly even sure does complicate the choice.

We are in for a fun summer, no doubt.