Brazilian Starlet Linked to Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly looking at Brazil full-back Abner Vinícius, as they step up their search for a long-term left-back. The 21 year-old has been watched by City’s scouts in South America while playing for Athletico Paranaense.

A young player with a huge future, he would join Yan Couto in France as the future at the fullback position for City.

The deal could be closed for around the same price as Couto and in the event of a deal, could be a quick loan to a CFG property. That way it would help getting a permit in ENgland as new rules have made it harder with a lack of European football experience.

Never the less, he is a huge prospect and it could be wrapped up soon. One to watch.