Steph Houghton, Se Queda!

One of Manchester City’s biggest stars will be staying a while. Steph Houghton has signed a new contract with the club.

A great start to City’s renewal of the league as they look to battle for titles this season. With 21 goals to her name, the centre-half has lifted seven trophies over the course of her City career, including three Women’s FA Cups, three Continental Tyres Cups and one Barclays FA Women’s Super League title.

A well deserved deal. She spoke after the news, let’s check it out.

“I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City,” “Once the talks started, there was only ever going to be one outcome and it was the easiest decision I’ve ever made, to commit my future to this football club and continue on this unbelievable journey. “It’s been a really good week with me making my comeback from injury too – it’s been a really tough four months, but I’m just so happy to be back on the pitch now. “The eight years I’ve been here so far have flown by – when people say how long it is, I really can’t believe it! For me though, it’s always been about being at Manchester City and being a part of this Club, for now and for the future. “That’s why I wanted to commit – to really show my loyalty to my team, to my Club and to everybody who has helped me along the way so far.”

Hopefully this will lead to a successful second half of the season. Onwards!