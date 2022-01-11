Riyad Mahrez: “I love playing for my country”

Riyad Mahrez is ready to defend the AFCON crown. Looking ahead to Algeria’s debut in the continental trophy, Mahrez spoke about his pride representing Algeria and more.

Let’s dive in-

“I love playing for my country, it’s so emotional you know, because it’s your country and the people and your family.

“That’s why we love them and that’s why we give everything on the pitch for them.

“I’m very proud to play for this country, I’m very happy.”

“They are crazy a little bit,” he joked.

“They want to come to the game, the stadium, they scream, they come at the game.

“If we play at 20:00 then they’ll be at the stadium at like 09:00 or 10:00 waiting all day for us to come because they’re so excited and they love it.”