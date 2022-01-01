 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rodrigo: “...we showed our champions personality.”

A great goal by Rodrigo sends City 11 points clear.

By Saul Garcia
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rodrigo and his teammates show their real tenacity as a sloppy game ends in a win after a Rodrigo goal at the death of the match.

City played okay for the most part, but showed why they are title winners and hope to keep this one at City, too.

On to Rodrigo’s reaction-

“We struggled in the first-half but took control in the second a bit more and do more our game.

“They did a great game but we showed our champions personality.

“We’ve learned from the last years you have to push always no matter what happens.

“We didn’t do a great game but we pushed, we never dropped and we always thought it was possible.

“In the 90th minute, I scored the goal, I didn’t even know what I was doing there, with (Aymeric) Laporte there as well it was crazy, but three more points are vital for us.”

“Small details make a big difference. They made a big mistake with the second yellow for Gabriel.

“We were clever, we did not have many chances but we were so effective.”

A win with massive ramifications as the calendar will congest and City is up 11 points. WE MOVE!

