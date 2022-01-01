Manchester City Survive London, Win 2-1 at Arsenal: Reaction & Tweets

A stoppage-time goal from Rodrigo enshrined a Manchester City win as they beat 10-man Arsenal in a chaotic encounter to go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A match filled with chaos, controversies and more. A great away win and we move. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Arsenal were better. We face a team that in recent years has struggled to be in the top four. They start this season bottom.

“They have six days after beating Norwich, we have two days. It was so tough for us to come back. We had no energy. That is why we put one more player in the middle to get more control and passes.

“We know in transition and the physicality they have it can be difficult and it was difficult. We tried and in one minute we have a penalty and then the red card. We try to analyse many things but sometimes the coin falls on your side.”

“(Winning) 11 games in a row is so great in this period,”

“Just take a look at our bench today, it was four guys from the Academy.

“We had many cases from COVID this season and injuries. Phil Foden, Kyle today and Rodri the first day since COVID time.

“This period today we were incredibly tired, mentally and physically. Arsenal were better today, but football happens in these situations, sometimes it comes on our side.

“Congratulations (to my players).

“We are not a team to (normally) score goals in extra time. I don’t remember the last time we scored a goal after 90 minutes!