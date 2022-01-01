Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester City 2, Riyad Mahrez (57’), Rodrigo (93’)

Arsenal 1, Bukayo Saka (31’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win on the night as City play a chaotic and decent match in the end. Good performances from Ake, Rodrigo and Mahrez were enough for a win.

A much different match filled with several chance creation and few finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was harder as City won in the end after some chaos.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including De Bruyne and Bernardo.

The story of the night was City’s real solid performance, away win and tenacity.

City stand tall as they are leading the league.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

