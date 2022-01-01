 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Key Players out in Starting XI against Arsenal

Phil Foden, John Stones, and Oleksandr ZInchenko aren’t listed in the Starting XI or reserves against Arsenal.

By Declan Harris
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City will take to the pitch for their second match of the season against Arsenal, but will do so without Phil Foden, John Stones, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The official Manchester City website reports that they haven’t been selected due to not being “fully fit”.

For Foden, this comes days after scoring the goal that gave City a 1-0 win at Brentford, while Zinchenko was named fit for the reserves for that same game.

As for Stones, this will be his third straight match not being named in the squad, with his last appearance being away against Newcastle United on Dec. 19.

City looks to start off the new year with a win against Arsenal away at the Emirates on Jan. 1 at 12:30 GMT, 7:30 EST.

