Manchester City’s FA Cup Tie Date Changed

Manchester City’s FA Cup 3rd round clash at Swindon Town has been brought forward to compensate for TV coverage.

The blues will now face the Robins on Friday 7th January with a 8pm kick-off and will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1.

City will be looking to lift the famous old trophy for the seventh time in their history, with the last success in this competition coming in 2019, when the blues hammered Watford 6-0 at Wembley to equal the record for the highest scoring final.

Swindon are flying high in League Two, sitting in 5th position with 9 wins and 4 defeats from 19 matches played to date. They have never won the FA Cup and the match against the blues will be their first appearance in the 3rd round since 2012, when the beat Wigan 3-1.