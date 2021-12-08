Manchester City Stumble vs RB Leipzig, 1-2: Reaction & Tweets

Ten-man City’s Champions League Group A campaign ended on a frustrating note as Pep Guardiola’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to RB Leipzig.

A tough loss which thankfully had near to no consequences. We win the group and move cautiously.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We played better in the second half, more aggressive, we played to win the game and we lost it so congratulations to Leipzig. “In the first half we lacked rhythm, we had problems to contact and they had a really good team, we knew before group stage but second half much better. “Unfortunately we were punished with one or two mistakes.” “We made an incredible group stage. We qualified with a game left in a top group, so we are more than satisfied with the performance in every single game. “One never knows, sometimes we concede goals but after score more,” Guardiola added. “Of course, it’s better to not concede goals, but the way we played all the games we played much better than the opponent except today in the first half. “In general, we made an incredible group stage.” “In February hopefully we can arrive in the best condition possible.”

Notable Tweets

FULL TIME | A disappointing night in Germany but we progress as group winners



2-1 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/vheMj6EFf2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 7, 2021

All in all, it started with a bad selection from Guardiola, dipped a bit with the performance, and then the less said about how it's finished the better. Absolute shambles of an evening that, in some ways, you actually have to admire. — David Mooney (@DavidMooney) December 7, 2021