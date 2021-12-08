Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-2 RB Leipzig

Manchester City 1, Riyad Mahrez (76’)

RB Leipzig 2, Dominik Szoboszlai (24’), André Silva (71’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City lose on the night as City play a disjointed match in the end. Solid performances from Raheem Sterling, Gundogan and others was not enough for a win.

A much different match filled with subpar chance creation and not enough finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and could not make it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was just as frustrating.

City had a lot of other players who played just ok including the entire backline.

The story of the night was City’s strong yet just returning to full strength lineup that led to a loss as the team overall was not sharp enough.

City move, still top of the group. A forget about it type of match.

A mediocre day of football. Better it come here in matches of not huge importance than elsewhere.

