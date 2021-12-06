Manchester City v RB Leipzig: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the super group matches continue!

Manchester City are facing a down on their luck RB Leipzig.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Time and Date: Tuesday, 06 December, 2021, with kick-off at 17.45 pm (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)

Assistant referees: Stephane De Almeida (SUI), Bekim Zogaj (SUI)

Fourth official: Alain Bieri (SUI)

Video Assistant Referee: Fedayi San (SUI)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Lionel Tschudi (SUI)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City roll in to this one on a seven-game winning run in all competitions and on the back of Saturday’s impressive 3-1 win at Watford.

In the Champions League, have won all bar one of five Group A games this round.

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five games, falling to a 2-1 defeat last time out at the hands of Union Berlin on Friday.

They have lost three, won one and drawn one of their European clashes this season.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Gabriel Jesus is questionable and Ferran Torres will be out. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For RB Leipzig, Haidar, Olmo, Novoa, Moriba, Halstenberg, Sarachi, Orban and Pulsen are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 RB Leipzig