Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva Reaction: Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were not only the scorers in the win vs Watford, but they are in incredible form. The players have really stepped it up over the last few months. Could they lead City to higher heights? We can only hope. Let’s check out their reaction as the two put out fantastic performances.

Bernardo Silva Reaction

“It’s always better to be top than second! But it’s still the beginning, we’re not even halfway through, there’s a lot of work to do.

“We’re happy to be top of the league but Liverpool are just one point behind, Chelsea if I’m not mistaken are two, and there are lots of games to play and win.

“But of course, it’s better to be in our position than not to be top.

“It’s been tough for us, it’ll be tough for Liverpool, Chelsea and for us to compete with each other, we know the level and the standards are very high.

“We have to do our job, we know how tough it is to win the most competitive league in the world. We’re going to try and do our best as we always do.”

“In the last few minutes weren’t as good but we’re very happy, top of the league and (now) onto next one.”

Raheem Sterling Reaction

“All we can do is keep winning matches. That’s what this football club is built to do, we just need to keep doing that,” he reflected. “It’s a winning team, one that challenges every three days, we’ve been doing that for years now and we’ll keep doing that. “(We showed) good game management (against Watford), we’re disappointed to concede in the end but overall, I thought we battled really well. “We had a few chances we could’ve taken to finish it off but a great win in the end.”

Both players have had incredible mindsets this campaign and we can only hope it continues. Their performances will be key to winning the UCL and Premier League should City get there.