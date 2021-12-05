Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Manchester City 3, Raheem Sterling (4’), Bernardo Silva (31’, 63’)

Watford 1, Cucho Hernández (74’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City are winners on the night as City win a comfortable match in the end. Good performances from Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and others made it a nice night.

A quite dominant match filled with better chance creation and near total domination. Man City was well on the ball and had a great start including the opening 35 ish minutes.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was just as nice as many players were on top form and really impressed as did the backline.

City had a lot of other players who played well including Rodri, who continues on a tear of a season.

The story of the night was City’s win away and doing it comfortably.

City move and cement their spot as TOP OF THE LEAGUE!

A successful day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).