Manchester City look to overtake Tottenham in Premier League 2 Division 1

The final meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 will have some big implications for both teams in the table, as both clubs sit tied with 24 points.

Manchester City is coming into the game off of a 3-2 victory against Leeds United, which was everything but clean from the City’s perspective. For the first time all season, City won a game where they didn’t have greater possession over the ball as they only controlled the ball for 46% of 94 minutes.

Tottenham is coming into the match off of a 4-0 thrashing against Everton, which was their second consecutive game of scoring four goals against their opponents.

The last time the two sides met was on October 23 in Manchester, where Tottenham beat Manchester City 3-1. In the meeting, Spurs trailed in possession but for the time that they had the ball, they were much more efficient than City, getting seven of nine shots on target. That’s in stark comparison to City’s four shots on target out of twelve attempts.

Apart from their win against Leeds, Manchester City’s offense has been an issue that needs to be addressed.

Over their previous four fixtures, the offense either struggles to start like in their 1-0 loss to West Ham United where City took three shots with none being on target, or as previously mentioned, they struggle to make smart shots.

If Manchester City wants to come out on top they’ll have to fix their offensive woes, doing so without the help of midfielder Roméo Lavia, who was ejected after receiving two yellow cards in their previous outing.

The match is set to start at 12:00 p.m. GMT, 7:00 a.m. EST from Hotspur Way in Enfield.