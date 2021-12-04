Pep Guardiola nominated for Barclay’s Manager of the Month

For the second time this season, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has found himself on the shortlist for Barclay’s Manager of the Month.

Guardiola is nominated for the success in the Premier League that City had in the month of November which to recap was a victorious one.

City’s first domestic fixture in Nov. was at the Old Trafford for the Manchester Derby, where the Blues left with a clean sheet, 2-0.

Their next fixture was at Goodison Park against Everton, where once again City held Everton to a clean sheet, winning 3-0.

The Blue’s last fixture of November was home at the Etihad against the top four contending West Ham United, where City won 2-1.

Guardiola’s resume for the award is three wins and a goal difference of six.

The other managers nominated were the newly appointed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, who led Villa to two victories, and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, who lead Liverpool to two wins and a loss against West Ham.

Guardiola has taken home the award nine times since becoming boss of Manchester City in 2016, on top of winning manager of the season three times, most recently last season.

You can vote here, voting will end on Monday, Dec. 6, and the results will be announced next week.