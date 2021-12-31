Manchester City v Arsenal: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs a cruising Arsenal.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday 01 January 2022 Kickoff at 12:30 (GMT-UK) 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Simon Long

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Jarred Gillet

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Guardiola’s men sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table following a 1-0 win over Brentford in our last match.

Since defeat to Crystal Palace on 30 October, City have won all ten matches in the English top flight, scoring 31 times in the process.

Arsenal also come into the tie on a great run of form, winning each of their last four matches.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit fourth in the table, with 11 victories from 19 game so far this season.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Stones, Walker and Rodri questionable.

For Arsenal, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Soares, Kolasinac, Tomiyasu are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal