Phil Foden: “It was an important win today,”

Phil Foden has called for Manchester City to keep the ‘foot on the gas’ after scoring the winner in the 1-0 Premier League victory over Brentford.

Foden had wise words for the rest of his teammates-

“It was an important win today,” he said. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that. “Around Christmas time, you can’t take your foot off the gas, you have to keep going and remained focused which this team is doing at the moment and you can see we are getting lots of points. “It is the most challenging league in the world and it just goes to show that you can drop points at any time. “The team is remaining focused at the moment and playing really well so I am happy.”

Good on Phil keeping the composure for the team.