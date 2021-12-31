Manchester City Win in London, Beat Brentford, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City signed off 2021 with a slender but deserved victory over Brentford to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Pep and his men earned a much needed away win as they cruise in to the new year as league leaders. A crucial win away. Clean sheet and players gaining steam in form.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“[This was] the best performance we could play. So intelligent because they are the best team in the Premier League on set-pieces with the chance they had on the first corner. The second half was much much better. “We played the game in this stadium, against this team how it must be played. The quality of the players made the difference. It’s a good victory. Now we recover as much as possible because at 12.30 on 1 January we have another game.” “The team after all the years together still fight. Today we needed this type of rhythm. “Phil has always been outstanding since he came up with us to start to train and play,” the City boss said. “He is a guy who can play in different positions and at an exceptional level. “He is always a good player and we had no doubts about that. “He does not need to prove anything to me. He needs to enjoy football like he used to as a little boy.”

Notable Tweets

