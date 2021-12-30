Match Report: Manchester City Sting the Bees

Manchester City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after a hard-fought win in the capital. Phil Foden’s 16th minute goal was enough to secure the points, but it was a tough battle against the Premier League debutants.

City went into the game off the back of a 6-3 Boxing Day victory over Leicester and looking to make a winning end to a very successful 2021. The blues had already secured the highest number of goals scored in a calendar year with 112, and the faithful were looking to exceed Spurs and Wolves record tally from 1960.

In the end, they had to settle for just the one, but it will prove a vital result as they look to secure back-to-back Premier League titles for the second time. And given Chelsea and Liverpool’s stuttering form, it looks like the blues could start to run away with it. There are still fifty-four points to play for and the title is by no means secure. But going into the New Year with a sizeable gap between them and the chasing pack will give the blues the boost they need as they face both Arsenal and Chelsea in the first month of the year.

And it was a valuable three points that City brought home from the Brentford Community Stadium to earn that gap and secure City’s 10th consecutive Premier League win, but it wasn’t without a few scares. After a dominant start, Brentford came into the match and had some decent half chances that, on another day could well have gone in. Ederson was almost caught off his line when a shot from the halfway line drifted wide, and the Brazilian was called into action to deny what would have been an own goal by Ruben Dias. From the resulting corner, City had to clear off the line to prevent a home goal as City felt the pressure build.

But all Brentford’s hard work was undone in a moment of magic from Kevin de Bruyne that resulted in City’s goal. The Belgian’s pinpoint ball into the box was tapped home first time by Foden and City were on their way.

Foden had the ball in the net again in the second half, only for the linesman to raise his flag, and Brentford were given a little hope. But City kept them at bay and came closest to scoring again when De Bruyne hit the base of the post with the keeper beaten.

And Aymeric Laporte thought he’d secured the points in the final minutes. A free kick on the Coty left was headed home by the Spanish international, but VAR came to Brentford’s rescue to disallow the goal.

It appeared that the non-goalscoring appendage that is Laporte’s arm had strayed offside and that was enough to cancel out the second and give hope to the home side nd the rest of the Premier League.

In the end, they didn’t need it as City extended their lead at the top.

Final Score: Brentford 0-1 Manchester City