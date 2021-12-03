Manchester City v Watford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge v Watford.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Vicarage Road, Vicarage Rd, Watford, England

Time and Date: Saturday, 04 December, 2021 kick off at 17.30 pm (BST, UK), 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Kevin Friend.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Darren Cann.

Fourth official: Simon Hooper.

VAR: John Brooks.

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Pep Guardiola’s side are the in the moment team in the top-flight, winning four consecutive matches in the league, securing a 2-1 away win over Aston Villa last time out.

Watford fell to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of league-leaders Chelsea in their last game.

City have 32 points from 14 games, whilst Claudio Ranieri’s side have 13 points from the same number of fixtures. It should be a great match as Claudio Ranieri vs Pep Guardiola is sure to entertain.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side only Ferran Torres is out. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For Watford, Masina, Foster, Sierralta, Sarr, Sema, Bash, N’Koulou and Etebo are out!

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Watford