Pep Talk: “I know how difficult our opponents are and if we drop points it’ll be tough..”

Pep Guardiola was fired up today, speaking ahead of the Watford match. He spoke glowingly about Claudio Ranieri, gave injury updates and talked about the team’s form.

Let’s see what he had to say-

“Football must be grateful, he’s an important person,”

“What he’s done is amazing, Leicester is his benchmark, but he did it in Spain, Italy, France everywhere.

“I admire this type of person and what he’s done, the passion, energy to go there.

“It’ll be a pleasure to see him again, the results against him aren’t always good,

“One month ago we played at a good level, in many aspects but we have to prove ourselves again, I know how difficult our opponents are and if we drop points it’ll be tough, but it’s about performance.

“I was really impressed on Wednesday with (our win at) Aston Villa; the rhythm, defensively and offensively, we made a really good game, this is why I’m pleased.”

“Except Ferran Torres, all are ready to travel to London,” said Pep.

“It’s better, I said before the game against Villa, you need everyone, much better to have everyone.”

“The important thing is being consistent and having success for our people - our fans and the people who like watching City play football.”