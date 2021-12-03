Manchester City Duo Nominated for November Award

Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo have both been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Silva has been outstanding as City have kept pace with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table, scoring against United at Old Trafford and at home to Everton, and producing the type of display that has made fans question why the club were considering selling him in the summer.

Cancelo, meanwhile, has been in a class of his own. He provided a hat-trick of assists in a 4-1 at home to Club Bruges in the Champions League, Silva’s goal against United and provided Raheem Sterling with a defence-splitting pass with the outside of his right boot against Everton.

The pair face tough competition in the form of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, Emanuel Dennis of Watford, and Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

You can place your vote by clicking here

Best of luck to our boys.