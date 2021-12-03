Watford v Manchester City - Stats and Facts

Manchester City face Watford on Saturday evening and take a more than impressive record against the Hornets into the match.

Saturday’s match will be only the 13th time these two have met at Vicarage Road, so by way of statistics, there’s not much to go off, but I’ll do my best.

The last time City lost this fixture was back in March 1989. The promotion chasing blues were defeated 1-0, meaning City had not won in five attempts in North London.

Since then, the blues have drawn one and won 6 of their 7 encounters and have won their last 5 away to Watford.

City have scored 19 goals in their last 5 wins, while conceding just 2. Their biggest victory at Vicarage Road is 6-0, which they achieved in September 2017, eclipsing their 5-0 victory on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

The blues have failed to score 3 times at Watford but have also kept 4 clean sheets in all competitions. There has been 1 goalless draw between these two sides, which came in the 1986 FA Cup campaign.

In total, City have scored 25 goals, an average of almost 2 goals a game, while Watford have scored just 11, which is an average of less than 1 per game.

The teams last met at Vicarage Road in December in 2018, and for the superstitious, it was played on the 4th. The result? City won 2-1. It is the only time in December that these two have met in this particular fixture, however City and Watford played out a goalless draw at the City of Manchester Stadium on 4th December 2006.

Watford have never beaten City in the Premier League era.

If they win, City will equal Spurs’ top-flight record of 17 away victories in a single calendar year. They set that record in 1960.

Pep Guardiola has lost just two of his 31 Premier League matches with City against newly promoted sides. 3-2 at Norwich in September 2019 and 2-1 at home to Leeds in April 2021.

Ederson will keep his 100th Premier League clean sheet should he shut out Watford on Saturday.

Watford have lost five of their seven Premier League matches under Claudio Ranieri.

Claudio Ranieri is yet to lose a Premier League matches as a manager against Manchester City. Saturday will be City’s 10th attempt to beat the Italian.

The last time Watford beat both City and United in the same season was 1987, however the City win was a 2-1 win at Maine Road.