Manchester City v Brentford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs Brentford.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 29 December 2021 Kickoff at 20:15 (GMT-UK) 3.15 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Stuart Burt and Neil Hopton

Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

TV Info: Amazon Prime Video (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

City have now won nine successive Premier League matches with an aggregate of 30 goals scored and six conceded.

Brentford were beaten 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day.

Now in 13th spot on 20 points from 17 games and they are nine points above the bottom three and nine adrift of fifth-placed Spurs.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Stones, Walker and Rodri questionable.

For Brentford, Norgaard, Janelt, Fosu, Raya, Dasilva and Goode are out. Henry and Mbeumo are questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Brentford