Ferran Torres Departs to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.

Official. Ferrán Torres joins Barcelona from Manchester City for €55m plus €10m add ons. Five year contract signed. #FCB



Release clause for €1B included into his contract - as for Pedri and Ansu Fati. pic.twitter.com/W4IEamU8bL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2021

A just fee in the end that could have been better. Alas, this saga is over and City should focus on a new striker this summer.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said:

“Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City. “Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies. “Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

It means his final appearance for the Club came three months ago, when he scored the fourth goal in a 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in September.

