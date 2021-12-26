Manchester City in thriller, Beat Leicester City 6-3: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City made it nine Premier League wins in succession to move six points clear at the top of the table after a sensational 6-3 victory over Leicester in the final home fixture of 2021.

In a great Boxing Day game at the Etihad that will live long in the memory, City were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, before Leicester hit three goals in the space of ten second-half minutes to turn the contest completely over

Aymeric Laporte’s pinpoint header made it 5-3, before Sterling scored his second late on to seal the victory.

It was chaotic, exciting and thoroughly entertaining Boxing Day football.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“A roller coaster. It was a typical Boxing Day game, lots of goals. It was entertaining for everyone. Another victory, so important to continue our run. Now we rest for three days and go to the next game.” “We spoke about [a potential comeback] at half-time. It was 4-0 and we were creating, but every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third and created chances. The game was open. They are a big team with a lot of quality.” “At 4-2 the mindset of the players change, and at 4-3 we are closer to losing and we have doubts. But we were patient, we had chances and won the game.” “No (I didn’t expect such a second half comeback). “But even in the first half, we spoke about this at half-time, it was 4-0 and we were creating - but every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third and created chances. “The game was open. They are a big team with a lot of quality. Then they changed to 5-4-1. “Football is unpredictable, everything can happen, and they scored two goals,” “But it was not because we had to solve much. I give credit to them. “Sometimes the teams are good and when that happens, they can do what they did. “The game was really good. We could have scored much more.”

Notable Tweets

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! pic.twitter.com/i0FHKeVy28 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 26, 2021

One goal (+ one penalty assist @Mahrez22 ) and big three points ! hope you guys were entertained pic.twitter.com/1c7s6ZdVxf — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) December 26, 2021

Hope you enjoyed that City Fans ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zF56PiiemD — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 26, 2021