Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

Manchester City 6, Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Riyad Mahrez (14’), Ilkay Gündogan (21’), Raheem Sterling (25’, 87’), Aymeric Laporte (69’)

Leicester City 3, James Maddison (55’), Ademola Lookman (59’), Kelechi Iheanacho (65’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win on the night as City play a chaotic and decent match in the end. Great performances from Sterling, Cancelo and Mahrez was enough for a win.

A much different match filled with several chance creation and superior finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count. Many goals in this one.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was harder as City won in the end after some chaos.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including De Bruyne and Gundogan.

The story of the night was City’s real solid performance, victory, goals and we move.

City stand tall as they are leading the league.

A great boxing day of football.

