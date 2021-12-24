Manchester City v Leicester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs Leicester City.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday, 26 December 2021 kick off at 15.00 pm (BST, UK), 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Mike Dean

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City go into this game on an eight-match winning streak in the league and having won 11 of our last 15 in all competitions.

Guardiola’s side sit top of the Premier League table, with a three-point advantage over second placed Liverpool.

Leicester saw their two previous league fixtures postponed due to COVID-19.

The Foxes beat Newcastle United 2-0 last time out and have won four of their previous 10 league contests.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side has only Ferran Torres as out. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For the Foxes, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Choudhury and Soyuncu are out. Benkovic, Vardy, and Pereira are doubtful.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City