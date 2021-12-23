 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manchester City Transfer Updates

A couple of pieces of news.

By Saul Garcia
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City are back in the news on the transfer front as Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer are in the fray.

Let’s start with Torres. City manager, Pep Guardiola, all but confirmed his move away from the club. It does seem the deal will be completed fir 55 million Euros plus some easily attainable add ons.

A good deal in the macro even if it does not seem like. City could have surely got a whole lot more for him if another club was involved. Still, a solid deal and we move.

Next up is Cole Palmer, which it broke today that Newcastle were seriously interested in bringing him in.

Palmer does seem to figure in Pep’s plan at least for now and that is a good thing with the fixture congestion and injuries.

A couple more notes, it seems no striker or any player will be signed in January as Pep confirmed. Expected, but still disappointing none the less.

Thoughts on City’s transfer activity thus far?

