Manchester City Transfer Updates

Manchester City are back in the news on the transfer front as Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer are in the fray.

Let’s start with Torres. City manager, Pep Guardiola, all but confirmed his move away from the club. It does seem the deal will be completed fir 55 million Euros plus some easily attainable add ons.

A good deal in the macro even if it does not seem like. City could have surely got a whole lot more for him if another club was involved. Still, a solid deal and we move.

Next up is Cole Palmer, which it broke today that Newcastle were seriously interested in bringing him in.

Newcastle floated the idea of loaning Cole Palmer, but City said no.



Guardiola sees him as part of his plans and, in fact, part of the reason City are selling Torres is because they believe Palmer can make a big contribution.



(And no new striker in Jan)https://t.co/mYEUzMSpF1 — Sam Lee (@SamLee) December 23, 2021

Palmer does seem to figure in Pep’s plan at least for now and that is a good thing with the fixture congestion and injuries.

A couple more notes, it seems no striker or any player will be signed in January as Pep confirmed. Expected, but still disappointing none the less.

Thoughts on City’s transfer activity thus far?