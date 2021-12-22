Manchester City’s Mendy Charged with Further Rape Count

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, meaning he now has seven counts and one sexual assault relating to five women.

The former Monaco left-back, who has been at City since 2017, has been remanded in custody since August, the same month the blues suspended him from the club. The attacks are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021, and it is understood that the latest offence took place in July this year.

The defender was due to face trial in January, but it is understood to have been put back to later in the year. Mendy, along with his co-defendant, is held at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool and remains under suspension from the club.

As previously stated, the defender is deemed innocent until proven guilty, and we ask supporters to bear this in mind when commenting on the case.