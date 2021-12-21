Manchester City Duo Warned over Conduct

Manchester City’s midfield pair Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have been warned about their future conduct by manager Pep Guardiola, following a night out.

The midfielders both scored in last week’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United and celebrated by enjoying a night on the town. However, the pair were left out of City’s trip to Newcastle at the weekend, with Guardiola stating that he pays ‘a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch.’

Speaking on BBC Five Live, the Catalan boss said referred to the pair, saying “When off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play. So, they have to be focused all the time because the distractions in the Christmastime and everything that happens. You have to still be focused.”

It’s the second time Foden’s behaviour in particular has been subject to media attention. In September 2020, he and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood were sent home from the England camp in Iceland after breaking Covid guidelines after allegedly spending the night with two girls at to the national side’s hotel. The youngster has subsequently worked his way back into England manager Gareth Southgate’s favour since the incident.

The blues moved four points clear at the top of the table going into the Christmas period after thrashing the Magpies 4-0 at St James’s Park, and face Leicester City at home and new boys Brentford away, before travelling to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.