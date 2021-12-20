 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ferran Torres Rumours Persist, Manchester City at Disadvantage

Could be bad.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Norwich City - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ferran Torres seems committed to exiting the club as the rumors have not ceased and only have picked up steam.

As you can see from Romano’s tweet above, Barcelona are serious about the player and want him in January despite his injury struggles. Could they get a friendly deal form CIty’s majority Catalan board? Perhaps, but they are sure to try and get Torres somewhere he wants.

It’s why City could be at a disadvantage with the club and player having them over a barrel it feels, eve if the fee is solid.

The bid is not bad and while I’d assume that the deal does get done, City better make sure they have a good backup plan or plan to go big this summer with a striker.

Torres departing for 55 mil. plus would be a great financial deal considering how much they got him for.

It could be shrewd business if they get 60 or so and parlay that in to Erling Haaland. Time will tell.

