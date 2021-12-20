Another record breaking weekend for Manchester City

Manchester City have set a new English football record for the most top-flight wins in a calendar year. A great year and still a chance to extend this one.

The 4-0 victory away at Newcastle United on Sunday was 34th of 2021, which eclipses the 33 Liverpool managed under the great Bob Paisley back in 1982.

The win at St James’ Park also saw City earn another significant milestone.

It was the 18th away win in the league this year, more than any other top-flight side has managed in the history of English football.

A true marvel as the 18 wins means City surpass the previous record of 17 set by Bill Nicholson’s doubling-winning Tottenham side of 1960-61, widely recognised as one of the finest this country has ever seen.

Just a banner day for Manchester City Football Club.

City are top of the Premier League table after 18 games of the season with the incredible tally of 106 goals in 2021 is the most ever scored by a team in a calendar year in the Premier League era.

Congratulations to Pep, his staff and players on their continued excellence.