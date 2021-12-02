Ruben Dias: “...the team showed a lot of character in the way we came back.”

Ruben Dias knows the fashion in which City had to squeeze and hustle out to a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa makes the final result all the more rewarding.

Speaking after the match he touched on that and how it felt scoring that goal-

“Definitely (it feels rewarding), especially the way the team reacted after their goal.

“It’s one of those rules that when you come in after the second half try not to concede in the beginning and they ended up scoring a very good goal.

“But the team showed a lot of character in the way we came back.

“If it’s a more controlled game you feel like you’re going to get it but when it’s a tight game the feeling is always extra at the end.

“It feels (like), and it is an important win. Everybody was very engaged, and we showed a lot of our quality.”

“I have, I have, it was a special goal for me!

“It is a very important win today way against a team that are on fire under a new manager. Very important to get the three points. Everyone fought a lot and we are very happy.

“Big shoutout to everyone because to come here and perform how we did today is a demonstration of how we work, no exceptions.

“The bigger the challenge the bigger the wins. We love that. It is what we are here for.”