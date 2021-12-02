Manchester City Take Care of Aston Villa 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

Thanks to two fantastic first half goals from Ruben Dias and Bernardo, City had enough to earn a wounded City a much needed 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Despite being down several key players through injury, illness and suspension, Pep Guardiola’s scintillating champions produced a mouth watering opening 45 minutes at Villa Park topped off by two spectacular goals from Portuguese duo Dias and Silva.

A win, no further injuries and we move to keep pace on the top. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The game we played was fantastic. It was a difficult game. We knew it. I understand why. “Especially after conceding early in the second half, the way we reacted... we played really well.” “Bernardo scored a fantastic goal. When a player has this quality it depends on them. He is a player on another level. Ruben has good personalities. He scored a really good goal.” “I’m quite proud yeah. It means we have won some games! I didn’t know, they have told me in the flash interview. “It’s a lot in the Premier League and we did it in a short time and it means what we have these years is all together. “A big compliment for the whole club, the chairman and there is more to come”

Notable Tweets

We move! +3 on the road with a strong performance pic.twitter.com/FM0ivQrUT9 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 1, 2021

Another important result away from home! Thanks to everyone who supported us tonight. Let’s keep pushing. #cmoncity pic.twitter.com/Td4jLl32Tv — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) December 1, 2021