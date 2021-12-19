Manchester City Breeze by Newcastle United, 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

City secured the Christmas top spot with another strong victory, this time away to Newcastle.

Two goals in each half secured a 4-0 victory that kept the champions at top of the festive Premier League chart, with an eighth successive win also setting a new record for victories (34) in a calendar year.

What a day, City move well on.

Pep Guardiola reaction

“(It was a) good result, exceptional in a not very good performance at all, we were lucky for the goal we scored at the beginning of the game.

“(The) second goal, the action from Joao was brilliant, it belongs to him but the way we played in the first half was one of the poorest of the season.

“I realise we have to be a better team; the first half was a dangerous position and every player played with not complete focus, but the second half was much, much better.”

Notable Tweets

Liam a wise man. https://t.co/XMg90Q9CFi — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) December 19, 2021