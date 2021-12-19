Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle

Manchester City 4, Ruben Dias (5’), João Cancelo (27’), Riyad Mahrez (63’), Raheem Sterling (86’)

Newcastle United 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win on the night as City play a professional and well done match in the end. Great performances from Sterling, Cancelo and Mahrez was enough for a win.

A much different match filled with several chance creation and superior finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was equally as fantastic as City won in dominating fashion.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including the entire backline, notably Ruben Dias.

The story of the night was City’s real solid performance, victory, clean sheet and we move.

City stand tall as they are leading the league.

A more than just day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).