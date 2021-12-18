Manchester City v Newcastle United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs Newcastle United.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Time and Date: Sunday, 19 December 2021 kick off at 14.00 pm (BST, UK), 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann

Fourth official: Peter Bankes

VAR: Craig Pawson

Assistant VAR: Richard West.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

City come into the tie off the back of a seven-match winning run in the Premier League.

Newcastle are 19th position with ten points from their opening 17 games thus far.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side has only Ferran Torres is out. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For Newcastle, Fernandez, Lewis and Dummett are out. Saint-Maxim is doubtful.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United