Manchester City Women’s Match off Due to Covid

Manchester City Women’s WSL match with Reading has been called off as Covid-19 continues to try and destroy football.

The blues had been due to face the Berkshire side at the Academy Stadium, where a win could have seen the blues climb into fourth place, their highest position in the WSL table since September.

City have been resurgent recently, having won three of their last four WSL matches, which ended a miserable run of form that saw the blues drop from title contenders to the lower half of the table.

Chelsea’s match at home to West Ham has also been called off due to the virus, and no date has yet been given for the rescheduled fixture.