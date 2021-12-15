Manchester City Legend Aguero Announces Retirement

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from the game at 33 years old. The former blue idol joined Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of last season after spending ten glorious years at the club.

Signed by Roberto Mancini for a reported £38m, the Argentine went on to become one of the most lethal strikers the Premier League has seen, and his 260 goals from 390 matches helped City win five Premier League titles, six League Cups and an FA Cup.

Aguero also scored 16 hat-tricks for the blues, including a record 12 in the Premier League, and will forever be remembered for scoring ‘that’ goal – the last-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 that dramatically snatched the title from United and brought it to City.

The legend was allowed to leave the blues at the end of last season, and signed for Barca over the summer, after giving the blues two farewell goal sin a 5-0 hammering of Everton in the final match of the season.

Sadly, injury hampered his return to Spain and Aguero only made five appearances for Barcelona. On 30th October, Aguero was admitted to hospital after suffering discomfort in the chest during a 1-1 draw with Alaves, and sadly, it is enough to put an end to his amazing career.

Aguero finished with an amazing 427 goals from 786 matches, and jointly holds the record for scoring the most goals from an English side in the Champions League (36). His final goal came in October when Barca played their great rivals, Real Madrid. Not a bad goal to finish your career with.

Aguero was loved at City, with many wishing he could have stayed. He will always be a legend at the club, and we wish him well for the future.