Manchester City Crush Leeds, 7-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City continue in a fantastic mood.

Pep Guardiola became the quickest manager to reach 500 Premier League goals as Manchester City crushed Leeds United 7-0 to go four points clear at the top of the table.

It was a scintillating performance from the defending champions, who outclassed the visitors to secure a sixth consecutive league victory with perhaps the best display of the season so far.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Yeah, we played a really good game,” “We played a really good game. We dropped five points against Leeds last season with the same Guys we had today, except Jack. “It was a good game. The vibe at the stadium was phenomenal. It was sold out today and when this happens the players feel it. “Thanks so much to the fans. It was a pleasure.” “I know how good they are. Doing what they do is unique. They are the best at it. “But the tempo and the patience that we played with was good to win the game.

