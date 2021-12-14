Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds

Manchester City 7, Phil Foden (8’), Jack Grealish (13’), Kevin De Bruyne (32’, 62’), Riyad Mahrez (49’), John Stones (74’), Nathan Ake (78’)

Leeds United 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win on the night as City play perhaps their best match in the end. Great performances from De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden was enough for a win.

A much different match filled with several chance creation and superior finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was equally as fantastic as City won in spectacular fashion.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including the entire backline, notable Aymeric Laporte.

The story of the night was City’s best performance of the season leading to a great win.

City move, still leading the league.

An incredible day of football.

