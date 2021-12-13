Manchester City v Leeds: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge v Leeds United.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 14 December 2021 kick off at 20.00 pm (BST, UK), 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

Fourth official: Mike Dean

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

City come into Tuesday’s match on the heels of six successive Premier League victories.

Pep Guardiola’s men sit top of the table and hold the best defensive record in the English top flight, conceding on just nine occasions so far this season.

A stoppage time penalty denied Leeds a share of the spoils away to Chelsea in their last outing, which also would have extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

The visitors are currently 15th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone. Pep vs Bielsa is sure to entertain.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side has only Ferran Torres is out. Ben Mendy remains suspended.

For Leeds, Phillips, Cooper, Bamford, Koch and Rodrigo are out!

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Leeds United