Champions League: Manchester City Draw Villareal

Manchester City have been drawn against Spanish side Villareal in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The blues went through as group winners despite losing two of their six matches, and could have faced Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Salzburg, or Benfica for a place in the quarter final.

Villareal will provide last year’s runners up with a stern test after the Spanish side finished second in their group to Manchester United. They are the current holders of the Europa League, having beaten United in the final last season.

City have faced Villareal in the group stage of the Champions League during the blues first foray in the competition in the 2011/12 season. The blues recovered from going a goal down in the 4th minute to win 2-1, thanks to a last minute Sergio Aguero winner in Manchester, whilel the return leg was a better affair for City as a brace from Yaya Toure sandwiched a penalty from Mario Balotelli, as the blues ran out 3-0 winners.

The other ties see Befica face Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid taking on Bayern Munich, Inter Milan facing Ajax and Sporting Lisbon tackling Juventus. As for the three other English teams, United have arguably the more difficult task of navigating PSG, while Chelsea face Lille and Liverpool take on Red Bull Salzburg.

As usual at this stage, the first legs will be spread between on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, while the return legs on take place on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.