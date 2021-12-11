Ederson reacts to a century of clean sheets

Ederson has now kept 100 clean sheets for Manchester City after his latest shutout against Wolves. A grandiose record as City win on the night and Raheem Sterling and Ederson etch themselves in to the history books.

Ederson has now kept clean sheets for #ManCity across all competitions. @ManCity pic.twitter.com/7p2nRrwnvQ — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 11, 2021

Let’s check out what he had to say-

“I’m very happy to reach this goal. This is not a one man achievement. It is the products of all the people of the team and everyone that is involved in our performance. “I’m looking forward to continuing this performance and helping the team reach our objectives. It’s a very difficult goal to achieve, it’s a product of all our effort. I’m very happy to achieve that. It’s a reflection of all the teamwork. “It’s been a huge personal progression, always being helped by all the team. I’m really looking forward to continuing this progression and I’m thankful for all the help that I am receiving.”

A great day for Manchester City. Let’s keep that momentum alive.