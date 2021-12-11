Raheem Sterling Reacts to 100th Premier League Goal

Raheem Sterling reveled in his joy at reaching 100 Premier League goals after cooly sliding in the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s a lovely achievement,” he said. “Some fantastic players in there, I really wanted to be in among them. “We had to keep patient, they kept it tight and we knew if we kept playing we’d eventually break through. “We keep saying the next game, the next game, we’ve done that again today and now we look forward to midweek.” “Every time we play Wolves at home it’s always a difficult one,” he admitted. “It’s always a tough one, they’re always a difficult side to play against. Each game has its own challenges. “We’ve always found it difficult to break Wolves down. It was the same today.”

